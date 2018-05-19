Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding: The cutest photos of the kids who attended
All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she and Prince Harry said "I do" at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, 2018. But there were a few little cuties in attendance during the royal wedding who came dangerously close to upstaging the bride -- namely, the groom's niece, Princess Charlotte, and nephew, Prince George. Wonderwall.com rounded up the cutest shots of kiddos during the royal wedding. Keep reading to take a look...
RELATED: Royal family scandals and slipups
All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she and Prince Harry said "I do" at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England on May 19, 2018. But there were a few little cuties in attendance during the royal wedding who came dangerously close to upstaging the bride -- namely, the groom's niece, Princess Charlotte, and nephew, Prince George. Wonderwall.com rounded up the cutest shots of kiddos during the royal wedding. Keep reading to take a look...
RELATED: Royal family scandals and slipups