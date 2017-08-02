Scott Foley talks pressures of being 'the guy who takes his shirt off' on 'Scandal'

Scott Foley has been acting professionally for more than 20 years but he's only just become "the guy who takes his shirt off" -- in his 40s, no less! -- thanks to his role as Jake Ballard on "Scandal." Wonderwall.com got the scoop on the "Felicity" alum's exercise woes while he took a break from working out with trainer-to-the-stars Gunnar Peterson. (The longtime friends are co-hosting the Propel Electrolyte Water Co:Labs Fitness Festival in Los Angeles on Aug. 12 and Aug. 13, 2017.) Scott also dished on what it takes to achieve his "Scandal" bod, how it feels to be entering the hit drama's final season, how he celebrated 10 years of marriage to "Grey's Anatomy" actress Marika Dominczyk, what the legacy of "Felicity" is to him and more! Keep reading for the highlights from our chat…

