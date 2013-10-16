Somebody's after Orlando Bloom's pirate treasure and more LOL pics

By Michael Mullen

If you can still look tousled and cool when a little kid has his finger crammed up your snout, then brother, you have got it all figured out. Orlando Bloom, we bow to you. (Take a close look at the photo. Little Flynn is doing some serious spelunking in there.)

We also asked our Facebook pals to come up with a caption for this pic, and Linda K. Armstrong's pithy idea took the prize.

Her caption: GOT BOOGERS?

Thanks, Linda, and thanks to everybody else for your captions. Come back next week and try again!