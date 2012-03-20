Worst Celebrity Tans

By Jon Warech

Everyone likes to look their best, but not everyone has the time or natural ability to create the perfect skin tone. Whether they attempt to find magic in a bottle or get burned by a full day in the sun, some stars turn so orange that it makes them feel blue. Scroll through and check out the most off-color celebrities.

Christina Aguilera

Her platinum blond hair doesn't help, but you can see where Aguilera's fake tan ends and original look begins. Her skin tone is so blinding that it actually made sense that the uber-Hollywood dudes were wearing sunglasses at this indoor party.