How Miranda Lambert's life has changed since her divorce

Going through a divorce is hard. It's even more difficult when you're famous and the world is watching your every move. No one knows this more than country music superstar Miranda Lambert, who went through a painful split from husband Blake Shelton in July 2015 but has refused to discuss the experience publicly. A lot has happened in Miranda's life since her and Blake's four-year marriage came to an end. To mark her 34th birthday on Nov. 10, 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at some of Miranda's biggest moments since she signed those divorce papers and embarked on a new life as a single woman in the world of country music. Keep reading to learn more...

