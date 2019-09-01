Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are heading south of the border this Labor Day weekend with two "Vanderpump Rules" stars.

Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.com

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star and Lionel Richie's spawn are spending the holidays with Lala Kent and her fiance, Randall Emmett down in Cabo San Lucas. Emmett, a film producer, shared a photo of the two couples on the tarmac in Mexico outside of their private jet.

"From Venice to more paradise birthday never [ends]," Sofia shared in an Instagram story of herself on Friday, August 30.

Other "Vanderpump Rules" stars appear to be in on the action, including Stassi Schroder and Katie Maloney.

It appears the group is staying active during their getaway, as Emmett also shared some videos of himself "flyboarding" out in the ocean.

Sofia has been seriously jet-setting in celebration of her 21st birthday. The model was in Las Vegas on August 24 with Kylie Jenner and pals for her big birthday bash and Italy on Wednesday, August 28.