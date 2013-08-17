10 funny celebrity tweets from this week

By Katie Mathewson

There are a lot of funny celebrities on Twitter, but how could you ever be expected to keep up with all of them? This isn't Facebook -- those hilarious gems disappear from your feed before you can even get to the punchline. Don't worry! We've waded through the Twitterverse noise to bring you the 10 tweets that made us LOL this week. Enjoy!

@AnnaKendrick47

"I just saw a horse rolling around in a field like a damn puppy. I am convinced I will never see anything better as long as I live."