Stars react to Miley Cyrus' 2013 MTV VMA performance
By Katie Mathewson
What was the most disturbing part of Miley Cyrus' performance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards? The fact that she slunk out of that robot bear with a serpent tongue? Her twerking on a married man? The foam finger (and the places it went)? Yes, the correct answer is "All of the above." Don't worry -- celebs were just as concerned as you.
"Here's the break down.Miley wants u 2 KNOW...she doesnt want 2B called 'Hannah' & she is very far from Montana right now.Thank u very much" --Kathy Griffin
