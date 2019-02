jason biggs jenny mollen pregnant

Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen expecting baby No. 1

You gotta know that when you put the star of the "American Pie" franchise on Chelsea Handler's talk show, the conversation's likely to get a little R-rated -- even when the topic is family-related. "Her breasts look really engorged," said Handler when Biggs stopped by this week, marveling at a photo of Jason Biggs' wife, Jenny Mollen. "Her breasts are very big these days," he agreed. "Would you like to know why?" Sure, we'll bite: Yes. "'Cause I put a baby in her belly!" Biggs exclaimed, virtually patting himself on the back. He then motioned to his male equipment and hollered, "It works!" You can take the actor out of "American Pie," but obvs, you can't take "American Pie" out of the actor -- even when he's about to become a dad.