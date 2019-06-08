After three, presumably painful hours under the needle, Usher is the proud new owner of a massive head and neck tattoo.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dillon Forte shared photos of the ink on Friday, June 7, on Instagram, explaining that the geometric design -- which begins near the crown of the back of the singer's head and extends down over the back of his neck before coming to a point between his shoulder blades -- represents an ancient travel map of sorts.

"I had the pleasure of tattooing the legend @usher @sriyantratattoo," Dillon wrote alongside one photo of his handiwork. "This piece was inspired by transformation, Sacred geometry and an ancient Berber talisman to mark the cardinal points in the sky and allow travelers to find their way across vast distances.✨ I've listened to @usher since I was about 11 years old so definitely an honor 🙏."

According to TMZ, Usher met Dillon through Jennifer Love Hewitt's husband, Brian Hallisay. The tattoo session reportedly took place last weekend at Sri Yantra Tattoo Studio in the Venice section of Los Angeles.

Other photos on the studio's social media show Usher and Dillon studying drawings of the design and a shirtless Usher leaning his head forward in a chair as Dillon works on him.

The travel theme of the tattoo makes sense for Usher in 2019. He's newly single after his second wife, Grace Miguel, filed for divorce last year. The filing came on the heels of allegations from multiple women that usher had given them herpes. Though his split from Grace was reportedly amicable, the claims of the other women are said to have strained their marriage.

Usher's also been hinting about releasing new music -- specifically, a sequel to his 2004 album, "Confessions." The hints popped up in the form of pics of the singer in the studio -- in one case, sitting by a whiteboard on which someone had written, "Confessions 2." "Dis what yall want …," he captioned the shot.

Tiffany Rose / Getty Images for Make A Wish

Another post implied he was working with producer Jermaine Dupri again.

That was back in March, though, and Usher has said little about the idea since.

His last release, an eight-track EP called "A," landed in 2018.