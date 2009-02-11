LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Maybe Tatiana Del Toro will stop crying now. The 23-year-old sobbin' singer was revealed as one of the 36 semifinalists during Wednesday's episode of "American Idol."

Del Toro and the 53 other remaining hopefuls had to face judgment during the last phase of competition before the semifinals of the popular Fox network singing contest.

Other semifinalists include: over-the-top comedian Nick "Normund Gentle" Mitchell, graduate student Anoop Desai, dueling piano player Matt Giraud, mother-of-three Lil Rounds, theater actor Adam Lambert, oil rig worker Michael Sarver, welder Matt Breitzke, blind pianist Scott MacIntyre and Joanna Pacitti, who released an album on Geffen Records in 2006.

For the first time, several of the on-the-cusp contestants had to participate in a "sing-off" in front of the judges.

Amateur horror movie maker Cody Sheldon lost to Alex Wagner-Trugman. Kristen McNamara won a battle of the blondes over Jenn Korbee. Jackie Midkiff was defeated by Nathaniel Marshall. Jesse Langseth beat out Frankie Jordan.

"If it's any consolation, you wouldn't have won, anyway," judge Simon Cowell matter-of-factly told Jordan.

For the next three weeks, different groups of 12 singers will perform. The top three vote-getters from each group will advance and become one of the show's top 12 finalists.

After the first nine finalists are selected by viewer votes, judges will then select the final three contestants following a special wild card round March 5.

http://www.americanidol.com