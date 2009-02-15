LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "Friday the 13th" is one lucky movie. The remake of the 1980 slasher flick has opened with $42.2 million, putting blood and guts ahead of hearts over Valentine's Day weekend.

That's a record for the horror genre, topping the $39.1 million debut for 2004's "The Grudge." Accounting for today's higher admission prices, "The Grudge" still has a slight edge on number of tickets sold.

"Friday the 13th" has bumped off the previous weekend's top earner, the romance "He's Just Not That Into You," which falls to second-place with $19.6 million.

Among other new movies, the comedy "Confessions of a Shopaholic" has landed in fourth place with $15.4 million, while the thriller "The International" is No. 7 with $10 million.