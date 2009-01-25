Entertainment Tonight.From Meryl Streep and Sean Penn's surprise wins to another "30 Rock" sweep, the kudos were evenly distributed at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night. The only awards show of the year in which actors in film and television honor their own, the Guild's unexpected winners provided some spice to this year's awards season odds.Click here for the Complete List of Winners!'Slumdog Millionaire' continued to prove that it is the little movie that could this season, winning the award for Outstanding Ensemble Cast over 'Frost/Nixon,' 'Milk,' 'Doubt' and 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.' But both 'Milk' and 'Doubt' had their day, with unexpected Best Actor and Best Actress wins respectively for screen vets Penn and Streep.Penn bested Richard Jenkins, Frank Langella, Brad Pitt and Mickey Rourke for his first SAG win ever after four total nominations as the late gay activist Harvey Milk. After joking about the "Actor" statuettes' "healthy packages," he got serious and said, "As actors we don't play gay, straight -- we play human beings. This is a story about equal rights for all human beings."Streep picked up her second SAG win out of a record 11 nominations, beating out competition in Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie, Melissa Leo and Kate Winslet. Shocked by her win, she kissed presenter Ralph Fiennes on the lips during her standing ovation, then said, "Can I just say, there is no such thing as the best actress. There is no such thing as the greatest living actress. … I am so in awe of the work of the women this year -- nominated, not nominated -- so proud of us girls, and everybody wins when we get parts like this.""What a year it has been in the movies; I really feel like everybody should be given a medal," agreed Kate Winslet after taking the stage to accept her statuette for Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role in 'The Reader,' adding, "Playing [the character of] Hanna Schmitz was a blessing, even though it made me completely insane." She was chosen over Amy Adams, Penelope Cruz, Viola Davis and Taraji P. Henson.'The Dark Knight' Joker Heath Ledger was awarded for Outstanding performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role over Josh Brolin, Robert Downey Jr., Philip Seymour Hoffman and Dev Patel, one year after his untimely death, and co-star Gary Oldman became emotional when he picked up the posthumous award for him: "It is a great honor to be asked to accept this on behalf of Heath," he said. "He was an extraordinary young man with an extraordinary talent."Hot off the heels of an Emmys and Golden Globes sweep, "30 Rock" continued its awards season winning streak with Outstanding Acting and Ensemble wins for a TV Comedy Series, besting "The Office," "Entourage," "Desperate Housewives" and "Weeds." Tina Fey walked away with the statuette for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, while Alec Baldwin earned another one for Best Actor. "I get to do the show with a bunch of people who are just the funniest and sweetest people," said Baldwin, and Fey thanked her daughter Alice "for being the funniest person in my family" and for her patience regarding her tough schedule as a mom: "I love you Alice," she said. "Take care of me when I'm old and broke!""Mad Men" also retained its momentum with the win for Outstanding Ensemble in a Dramatic Television Series, beating out "Boston Legal," "The Closer," "Dexter" and "House." When thanking the Guild for their first win, show star Jon Hamm singled out show creator Matt Weiner: "Without what you do, what we do would be decidedly terrible.""House" doc Hugh Laurie nabbed his second consecutive statuette for Outstanding Male Actor in a Dramatic Television Series, while Sally Field won for Best Actress in "Brothers & Sisters," her first win after six nominations. "Acting and the Screen Actors Guild have been in my life always," she said, acknowledging her father's involvement as a stunt man. "I have been an actor for 45 years, and I am so proud to be an actor, and I am so proud that my fellow actors would give me this."Other honors of the night included Paul Giamatti and Laura Linney's SAG wins for Best Actor and Actress in a TV movie or Miniseries for "John Adams," and to James Earl Jones, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Guild's highest honor.During the telecast, some incredible actors who we lost over the year were remembered fondly, including Charlton Heston, Harvey Korman, Cyd Charisse, Sydney Pollack, Isaac Hayes, Ricardo Montalban, Van Johnson, Bernie Mac, George Carlin, Estelle Getty, Richard Widmark, Roy Scheider, Eartha Kitt and Paul Newman.And sparkly star presenters of the night included Katie Holmes, Anthony Hopkins, Forest Whitaker, Marisa Tomei, James Franco, Christina Applegate, Taye Diggs, Claire Danes, Rosario Dawson and Kiefer Sutherland.Watch ET for all the memorable moments of this year's SAG Awards!