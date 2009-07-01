A reported public viewing of Michael Jackson's body at Neverland Ranch this Friday will not happen, the Jackson family's rep tells Usmagazine.com.

"Contrary to previous news reports, the Jackson family is officially stating that there will be no public or private viewing at Neverland," their rep tells Us. "Plans are underway regarding a public memorial for Michael Jackson, and we will announce those plans shortly."

While CNN reported the singer, 50, who died of cardiac arrest last Thursday, would be on display this week, a source also tells Us the family is having problems getting the proper permits from Los Olivios, Calif. officials.

It may be moved to the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the source says.

The Associated Press cites a separate source who says a funeral and burial will likely take place in Los Angeles. The source confirmed "nothing is planned for Neverland, at least through Friday."

A source at the California Highway Patrol told Us they had "not received any official word [from Neverland or the Jackson Camp] as to whether it's going to happen."

A private memorial service for family and close friends may take place at the 2,500-acre ranch, near Santa Barbara, after the funeral, the AP reports.

A family source tells the AP that billionaire Thomas Barrack, who jointly owns Neverland with Jackson, is seeking an exemption to bury the singer at the ranch. But the source points out it's a complicated process that wouldn't be complete in time for a burial this week.

"The family is aware a Neverland burial is not possible. They are expected to make decisions about whatever funeral and memorial service will take place," the source said.

When asked about cremating Jackson and scattering his remains at the ranch, the source said: "That's not the plan."

On Tuesday, a moving truck and heavy construction equipment were seen entering the compound's wrought-iron gates.

The mayor of Gary, Indiana, where Jackson was born, has also lobbied for the singer to be buried there. The town plans to hold a large memorial later this month.

Meanwhile, a 7-year-old will was filed in Los Angeles court today. Jackson left his $500 million fortune to a family trust and various charities. He "intentionally" left out Debbie Rowe, the mother of his two oldest children, Prince and Paris.

He also named Diana Ross as a back-up guardian to his children after his mom, Katherine.