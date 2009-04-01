LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The spotlight has been turned off of Megan Corkrey on "American Idol." The tattooed 22-year-old single mother from Sandy, Utah, who crooned Bob Marley's "Turn Your Lights Down Low," received the least number of viewer votes on the popular Fox singing competition Wednesday and the show's judges didn't bother to consider saving her.

Joining Corkrey as the bottom three voter-getters this week were 16-year-old high school student Allison Iraheta from Los Angeles and 21-year-old college student Anoop Desai from Chapel Hill, N.C.

Corkrey had been supported by VoteForTheWorst.com, a subversive "Idol" fan site which encourages viewers to vote for bad but entertaining singers.

