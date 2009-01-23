Hayden Panettiere's dad has avoided jail for allegedly hitting his wife.

Alan Panettiere, father of the "Heroes" star, was sentenced to two years informal probation after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor spousal battery Thursday, Jan. 22 in Beverly Hills Superior Court, report news sources.

He will also need to pay $400 in fines and complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling.

In August 2008, the elder Panettiere, 49, was arrested for felony domestic violence in his West Hollywood home after he got upset at hs wife Lesley Vogel, 52, and allegedly hit her in the face. The argument had occurred after the family had attended a benefit.

Hayden Panettiere, 18, stars as the nigh-invulnerable Claire Bennet on NBC's drama "Heroes," which resumes its third season on Monday, Feb. 2.