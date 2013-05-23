21 Photos That Prove Jaden Smith Hates to Smile

jaden smith worry never smile frown pout grin will smith after earth pose

By Chris Gardner

Does Jaden Smith know something that we don't?

The 14-year-old actor -- best known as the spawn of global superstar Will Smith and his chiseled squeeze Jada Pinkett Smith -- teams with his lovable pops for the action flick "After Earth."

It's a post-apocalyptic tale and the father-son duo have been globe-trotting all month to promote their on-screen partnership, but one thing has really put us on edge: that permanently worried (if not a bit sour) look on Jaden's face.

Did Justin Bieber's best pal learn something about the end of the Earth while filming a movie about the end of the Earth? His face sure looks like it, because the kid never cracks a smile. Like, ever. Check it out!

