2013 Forbes Celebrity 100

The fifth time is definitely a charm for Oprah Winfrey. The media mogul and philanthropist tops the 2013 edition of The Celebrity 100 -- Forbes' annual examination of the most powerful bold-faced names in entertainment. The rankings are based on in-depth conversations with in-the-know industry types to come up with earnings estimates from June 2012 to June 2013. That information is coupled with an audit of fame -- social networking power, media mentions and a marketability metric. Keep reading to get the scoop on Forbes' top five ...

Oprah Winfrey

Despite a drop of more than half her income since her talk show went off the air in 2012, the queen of entertainment is back in the top spot thanks to earnings from Harpo-produced TV spin-offs ("Dr. Phil," "Rachel Ray," "The Dr. Oz Show"), as well as her unparalleled access to celebrities. The world's only African-American billionaire has attracted stars from Lance Armstrong to Rihanna for sit-down confessionals on her OWN network, a joint venture with Discovery Communications which looks set to turn a profit by the end of 2013. Winfrey's portfolio also includes a deal with Sirius radio network and O: The Oprah Magazine.

