WASHINGTON (AP) — While a first lady's first inaugural gown is traditionally donated to the Smithsonian, Michelle Obama's second inaugural gown is destined to be among the first objects in a future Obama presidential library.

The White House said Monday that the ruby colored chiffon and velvet gown designed by Jason Wu is being donated to the National Archives for now, along with her navy Thom Browne coat and dress from the inaugural ceremony and parade.

Smithsonian Curator Lisa Kathleen Graddy, who oversees the first ladies collection at the National Museum of American History, says second inaugural gowns are traditionally exhibited at presidential libraries. The museum won't discuss whether it hopes to acquire something else from Obama.

The National Archive oversees the presidential library system to house an administration's documents and artifacts.