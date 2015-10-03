Talk about some serious collateral damage! James Bond fans should expect to see some major destruction in the franchise's upcoming film "Spectre." The movie's chief stunt coordinator, Gary Powell, just revealed to the The Daily Mail that $37 million worth of Aston Martin sports cars were destroyed while filming a very brief scene in Rome.

"We set the record for smashing up cars on 'Spectre,'" Powell admitted. "In Rome, we wrecked millions of pounds worth. They were going into the Vatican at top speeds of 110 mph. We shot one entire night for four seconds of film."

Powell said the crew demolished seven Aston Martin DB10 cars, which were specially designed for the Bond film, for a sequence reportedly set against the Colosseum, the Tiber river and the Vatican. Allegedly the scene features Bond (Daniel Craig) trying to escape villain Mr. Jinx (Dave Bautista) in his beloved Aston Martin.

"Spectre" smashes into theaters on Nov. 6.