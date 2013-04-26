NEW YORK (AP) — The members of the Tony Award nominations committee better look out: They've snubbed four girls who play a tough telekinetic heroine on Broadway.

The administration committee for the awards met Friday for the fourth and final time to determine the eligibility of certain shows and ruled that the quartet of actresses who rotate as the lead in "Matilda" are not eligible in the category of Best Performance by an Actress in a Musical.

The group did rule that the four — Sophia Gennusa, 9; Oona Laurence, Bailey Ryon and Milly Shapiro, all 10 — will receive Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre.

A publicist for the Tonys did not immediately return a request for clarification.

The four girls — one from New York City, two from the surrounding region and one from Pennsylvania — are each making their Broadway debuts. Reviews for the show have been excellent, with raves for each of the Matildas.

The use of four rotating Matildas echoes the way it was done in Britain, to huge success. All four actresses in London were jointly declared best actress at the Olivier Awards, the most prestigious honor in British theater.

The show "Matilda," which opened April 11 in New York at the Shubert Theatre, is a witty musical adaptation of the beloved novel by Roald Dahl and is true to his bleak vision of childhood as a savage battleground.

The musical tells the story of a precocious and slightly telekinetic Matilda Wormwood, an English girl who loves to read despite the disdain of her sleazy parents. She is befriended by a kindly teacher but opposed by the fearsome school headmistress.

