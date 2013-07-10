5 Things You Don't Know About Elisabeth Hasselbeck
On Wednesday, she said goodbye to her co-hosts and the audience after 10 years on ABC's The View and she's set to join the FOX News show Fox & Friends in September. Here are five things you probably don't know about Elisabeth Hasselbeck.
1. Born Elisabeth Del Padre Filarski on May 28, 1977 - her mother was a Roman Catholic school teacher/lawyer and father an architect.
2. As a teenager attending St. Mary's Academy Bay-View, served as captain of the school's state-champion softball team.
3. In the late '90s she worked as a shoe designer for Puma.
4. After graduating from Boston College, spent a brief period teaching in the rainforest in the Central American nation of Belize.
5. Launched a clothing line for the QVC channel in 2009.
