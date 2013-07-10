Entertainment Tonight.

On Wednesday, she said goodbye to her co-hosts and the audience after 10 years on ABC's The View and she's set to join the FOX News show Fox & Friends in September. Here are five things you probably don't know about Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

1. Born Elisabeth Del Padre Filarski on May 28, 1977 - her mother was a Roman Catholic school teacher/lawyer and father an architect.

2. As a teenager attending St. Mary's Academy Bay-View, served as captain of the school's state-champion softball team.

3. In the late '90s she worked as a shoe designer for Puma.

4. After graduating from Boston College, spent a brief period teaching in the rainforest in the Central American nation of Belize.

5. Launched a clothing line for the QVC channel in 2009.

