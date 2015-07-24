Take another million or two off the top!

50 Cent's pocketbook is again being cut into after a jury ruled that the rapper, who recently got hit with a $5 million judgment against Rick Ross' baby mama, needs to pony up another $2 million in punitive damages to the woman.

After the initial judgment, 50 filed for personal bankruptcy.

On July 10, a jury awarded Lastonia Leviston a $5 million verdict after it determined that the "In Da Club" rapper intentionally leaked a sex tape in 2010 in which she's featured. The purpose of the tape was to embarrass Rick, 50's nemesis.

In court documents, Lastonia said 50's leak nearly drove her to suicide.

Just last week, 50 essentially said that everything he has is a front and that his cars and jewelry are borrowed. Although earlier this year Forbes estimated he was worth $155 million, 50 told a jury that he's actually worth about $5 million.

Lastonia has asked for $15 million in punitive damages.

After filing for bankruptcy, 50 even said he wasn't worried about the situation.

"I'm not panicking. People love tragedy more than they love good news, no matter how you look at it. The news comes on, and it's 90 percent tragedy," he said. "I have faith in the court systems."

He continued, "I know at points you gotta just relax and go through the process."

He even mocked the situation last week on Instagram, posting a photo of him next to a Smart Car, captioning the image, "Times are hard out here LMAO."

In discussing his financial situation with Conan O'Brien, he got a little more serious, saying, "You get a bullseye painted on your back when you're successful, and it's public to know you've become the ideal person to have lawsuits for."

Since breaking onto the mainstream rap scene in the 90s with his mega album "Get Rich or Die Trying," 50 had amassed a fortune between his music and his acting -- he stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming movie "Southpaw." He also had a successful clothing line and was featured in video games. He also had a 5 percent equity stake in Vitamin Water and got a pretty penny after the company sold to Coca-Cola (it's believed he received a $200 million payday.)

50 once sang that "I Get Money," and he was right. But, now he doesn't have money. Just last year, a $17.2 million judgment was issued against after a court decided that 50 ripped off a headphone design.