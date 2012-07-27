LONDON (AP) -- More than 50,000 Olympic revelers have packed London's Hyde Park to watch the opening ceremony on huge TV screens and a rock concert celebrating the four corners of the United Kingdom.

The Opening Ceremony Celebration Concert features Duran Duran from England; Paolo Nutini from Scotland; the Stereophonics from Wales; and Snow Patrol representing Northern Ireland.

The 25-year-old Nutini took the stage first Friday, followed by Duran Duran, who formed in England's second-largest city of Birmingham in 1978.

The concert is pausing midway for the crowd to watch the opening ceremony live on several stadium-size screens, including the UK's biggest. Then the Stereophonics perform followed by Snow Patrol up to midnight.

Last year Hyde Park hosted a live TV party for the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.