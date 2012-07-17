PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Sixties teen idol Bobby Rydell has undergone a liver and kidney transplant in Philadelphia.

RELATED: Stars' Surprising Medical Revelations

The 70-year-old singer of hits including "Wild One" and "Volare" had surgery last week. He tells KYW-AM that his doctor didn't expect him to live much longer without the double organ transplant.

Doctors at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital say they were able to use part of the donor liver to help Rydell and the other part to help a child.

Rydell says he now wants to help raise awareness about organ donation. He expects to be released from the hospital Wednesday.

RELATED: Celeb Who Went Under the Knife