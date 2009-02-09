BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Actor-comedian Faizon Love has been charged with felony assault for allegedly punching a man outside a West Hollywood hotel.

Love was booked Monday at the sheriff's station in West Hollywood.

Prosecutors say Love was involved in a verbal altercation outside the Standard Hotel on Jan. 7 that turned violent. He is accused of punching a man twice.

The district attorney's office says the 40-year-old could face up to four years in state prison.

Love has appeared in the movies "Friday," "Days of Wrath" and "Of Boys and Men."

A message left with Love's agent was not immediately returned Monday night.

An arraignment date has not been scheduled.