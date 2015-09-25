Anthony Anderson’s wife Alvina filed for divorce from the actor on Friday, citing irreconcilable differences, Gossip Cop confirms. The couple met when they were teenagers and got married in 1995. They have two children together, ages 19 and 15.

Alvina is seeking joint legal custody of their 15-year-old son Nathan. She’s also asking for primary physical custody of the teenager, but allowing for reasonable visitation rights for Anderson. Additionally, Alvina is also asking for spousal support from the actor, who currently stars on the hit ABC comedy series “Black-ish.” He also hosts the Food Network show, “Carnival Cravings With Anthony Anderson.”

On the show “Black-ish,” which returned for a second second on Wednesday, Anderson plays a happily married man, opposite Tracee Ellis Ross.

Anderson attended the Emmy’s last Sunday along with his son Nathan as his guest. His wife was not present at the awards show. The couple was last seen together publicly at the NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, California in February 2014.

On Wednesday, Anderson wrote on Instagram, “I love my family, I love my job, I love my life. THAT is why I am successful.” He has not commented on social media about his wife’s divorce filing.

Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for Anderson for comment.