Claire Danes Engaged
Entertainment Tonight.
Wedding bells appear to be in Claire Danes' future!
The 'Romeo + Juliet' actress, 29, is engaged to British actor Hugh Dancy, 33, says People.com
The couple met in Rhode Island while filming 'Evening,' and they've been dating for over a year, says the Web site.
