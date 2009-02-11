HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Officials of the Connecticut Opera say the organization has gone out of business after 67 seasons because of the bad economy.

The opera has closed its Hartford headquarters and laid off all staff. It says the 2,000 subscribers won't be getting their money back on two recently canceled springtime productions, including "La Boheme."

Opera board Chairman John Kreitler says the group is not filing for bankruptcy because that would cost too much. He says opera officials are working with creditors and calls the opera "another casualty of the economic conditions."

The state attorney general's office says it is looking into the closure. A letter to customers who had bought now-worthless tickets suggests that they write off the cost as a charitable contribution to the opera.

