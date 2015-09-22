The more the merrier when it comes to Rumer Willis' modern family.

The entire Willis family came out to support the 27-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" winner's big Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" on Monday night in New York City, including her mother, 52-year-old Demi Moore, and her father Bruce Willis' second wife, 37-year-old model Emma Heming.

The two ladies happily posed together for a family photo, which included 60-year-old Bruce himself, and Rumer's younger sisters, 24-year-old Scout Willis (who decided to go bra-less in a sheer dress for the occasion) and 21-year-old Tallulah Willis.

Demi -- who still appears to have magically stopped aging -- also beamed with pride next to her three daughters in another family photo.

The famous family celebrated Rumer's success backstage with plenty of hugs, a source told ET of the sweet moment. "Rumer was so happy and really seemed to enjoy herself," the source also observed.

Missing from the photo are Emma and Bruce's two daughters, 3-year-old Mabel Ray and 1-year-old Evelyn Penn.

Emma later took to Instagram to praise her talented stepdaughter. "Beaming with pride!" she wrote. "Still buzzing from her performance last night. You never fail to amaze us @ruelarue #RumerIsRoxie."

By the looks of it, Rumer put her "DWTS" skills to good use and totally killed it, looking flawless in her 1920s get-up.

"Obviously so many different women come into this role," Rumer told ET in July about her high-profile new gig. "I feel like they do a really incredible job of making sure that each woman that comes in is really able to make the character her own. I sat down and just being able to put on the wig and have the whole character come together has been incredible.

She also talked to ET about the importance of her close-knit family.

"I think the times that are most important with your family are not the ones that are definitely hard, because I feel like people always come together at hard times," she explained. "But I think if you have consistency with your family -- enough that they're there when it's good as well -- then you know, it kind of lays that foundation."

