The man believed to be the biological father of 4-year-old Chifundo "Mercy" James says he does not want Madonna adopting his daughter.

"I want to take care of her, and I'm capable to take care of my baby," James Kambewa says in an interview with CBS News' The Early Show. "Mercy, she is a Malawian -- so [I] need her to grow as a Malawian as well with our culture."

Madonna's appeal in her attempt to adopt the girl will begin Monday, the same day that Kambewa's interview will air in a three-part series about the star's adoption process.

(After a judge rejected the singer's application to adopt Chifundo "Mercy" James earlier this month because she did not meet residency requirements, Alan Chinula, Madonna's Malawian lawyer, told Usmagazine.com last week they are "confident" things will work in their favor with the appeal.)

Kambewa, who wears a necklace he made bearing his daughter's name, has never held or even met Mercy and says that he has only seen her "in newspapers and TV -- not face to face."

Lucy Chekechiwa, Mercy's 61-year-old maternal grandmother, remains conflicted about who should care for the girl, whose single teenage mother died shortly after childbirth at the age of 18.

"I did not want my granddaughter to be adopted, but because they have been persistent enough, I have been forced to let my granddaughter go," she says, adding that the orphanage has been determined to find a new home for Mercy.

The interview with Kambewa will air Monday at 7 a.m. EST.