WASHINGTON (AP) -- He's best known as the lead vocalist for the Gap Band. Now Charlie Wilson is raising his voice to narrow the knowledge gap about prostate cancer. Wilson, who was diagnosed last fall and treated with radiation implants, says he's in remission. The singer wants to serve up a dose of knowledge along with the funk when he tours to support his new solo album, "Uncle Charlie," due out Feb. 17. He's urging men, especially African-Americans, to get tested. Black men are at increased risk of prostate cancer overall. Wilson is also spreading the message of early detection when he performs this month for U.S. troops serving in Iraq and Kuwait, and he is working with the Prostate Cancer Foundation to increase awareness.