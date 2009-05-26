Gwen Stefani helped son Kingston ring in his third birthday at midnight Tuesday morning by serenading him on stage.

"Is it 12 o'clock yet?" she asked the crowd during No Doubt's show in Salt Lake City, Utah, carrying her son on stage.

Along with the help of the audience, she then sang the boy "Happy Birthday" as Kingston playfully covered his ears.

Stefani and No Doubt perform tonight in Denver, Colo.