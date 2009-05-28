The performance finale of "Britain's Got Talent" will air live on British TV Saturday from 3:20-4:50 p.m. EDT. The winner will be declared Sunday on the program airing 3:30-5:00 p.m. EDT.

But unless you live in the United Kingdom or have an especially fancy satellite hookup, your options to watching are essentially limited to the Internet.

— YOUTUBE: It's been good enough for more than 60 million viewers thus far. Videos of Boyle's performance will be uploaded both by the show and by users immediately afterward.

— THE OFFICIAL WEB SITE: Videos will also rapidly be posted at: http://talent.itv.com/

— HOP A FLIGHT TO LONDON: It will be easy to find there. Ratings have shown that half of those watching TV at the time of "Britain's Got Talent" in the U.K. have been tuning into the show. Last minute round-trip flights from New York to London were starting upwards of $1,000 as of Thursday night.