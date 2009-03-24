NEW YORK (AP) -- One of Michael Jackson's crystal-encrusted gloves will be on display in Times Square this week in a preview of a planned auction of the pop legend's possessions.

Some 2,000 items taken from Jackson's Neverland Ranch are scheduled to be sold during a televised auction in April.

It is still unclear whether the auction will take place. Jackson sued to stop the sale earlier this month. The auction house says Jackson's managers authorized the sale.

A small sampling of items will be on display at the Hard Rock Cafe.