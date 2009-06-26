LONDON (AP) -- Britain's official music chart compilers say sales of Michael Jackson's albums are surging since his death — and he's virtually certain to reach No. 1 in the coming days.

The Official UK Charts Company says Jackson's November 2003 compilation album, "Number Ones," is sailing toward the top spot, while up to a half-dozen other albums are expected to shake up the Top 100 list.

The London-based company said Saturday that fans are preferring albums over singles, although several Jackson songs also are marching up the UK singles listings. The most popular Jackson classics being downloaded are "Man in the Mirror," "Billie Jean" and "Thriller."