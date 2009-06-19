In the latest promo for Monday's special hour-long episode of Jon & Kate Plus 8, Jon and Kate Gosselin separately talk about their marital struggles.

"We haven't really known where we were going, but we've been dealing with this for a long time," a teary-eyed Kate tells the camera. "[It's] a slow progression that has not popped up one day. It's not been like a secret."

The first promo for the show, which aired Wednesday, promised a "life-changing" announcement from the couple, who recently celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary apart. Many have speculated that Monday's fifth season episode will reveal that Jon and Kate are divorcing.

"It doesn't matter where Jon and I are in our relationship," she continues. "My kids still matter the most to me."

Jon seemed to echo his wife's emotional sentiments, noting the strain on the couple's relationship was not anything new.

"It just got worse and worse and worse," Jon says in a separate confessional interview. "And with all the tabloids and all that, it just made it even worse."

Us Weekly has chronicled the couple's crumbling marriage as Jon had a three-month affair with 23-year-old Deanna Hummel, and Kate had an "inseparable" relationship with her bodyguard, Steve Neild.

Although Jon -- who went apartment hunting and looked at property at Trump Place in NYC this week -- doesn't address those reports in the latest promo, he does admit he's not the same man who married Kate.

"People think I've changed and I have changed," he says. "But I'm now the person I know I am."