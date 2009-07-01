LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Los Angeles judge says Katherine Jackson will retain limited authority over her son's estate until Monday.

Superior Court Judge Mitchell Beckloff's ruling comes over the objections of two men named as co-executors of Jackson's estate in a will filed Wednesday.

Beckloff says he granted Katherine Jackson "slim" authority to take control of her son's items from Neverland Ranch. Roughly 2,000 items were slated for auction earlier this year, but the sale was stopped after Jackson sued.

Katherine Jackson's attorneys wrote in a court filing that the memorabilia is being held by a former Jackson representative.

She does not have the court's authority to manage her son's financial interests.

The objection was filed by Michael Jackson's longtime lawyer John Branca and John McClain, a music executive and a family friend.

A court hearing is scheduled for Monday to discuss who should control Jackson's estate.