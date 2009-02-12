LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Kevin Costner and his wife are proud parents of a baby boy, his publicist Arnold Robinson said.

Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner gave birth to Hayes Logan Costner on Thursday night in Los Angeles. He weighs 8 pounds, 15 ounces.

Costner went back to the old West to find a name for his new son. Costner told AP Radio before the baby was born that he would call him Hayes after "a cowboy character" in a Western he plans to film. Costner calls Hayes "a great Western name."

He's the second son for Costner and Baumgartner. Their other child, Cayden, is 21 months old.

Costner also has three grown children from a previous marriage.