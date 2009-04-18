Madonna was taken to a New York hospital Saturday after falling from a horse while at the South Hampton, N.Y., home of friend and famed photographer Steven Klein.

The singer's rep, Liz Rosenberg, confirms Madonna was treated and released after suffering minor injuries and bruises.

"The accident occurred when the horse Madonna was riding was startled by paparazzi who jumped out of the bushes to photograph the singer who was visiting friends on Eastern Long Island over the weekend," Rosenberg said in a statement to Usmagazine.com. "Madonna will be having further tests and will continue to remain under observations by doctors."

In 2005, Madonna -- a talented equestrian -- cracked three ribs and broke her hand and collar bone in a riding accident at her estate just outside London on her 47th birthday. The horse she was riding was a gift from her ex-husband, Guy Ritchie.

Revisit Madonna's romances.

Seven months after her injuries, the singer, now 50, was photographed by Klein for a 58-page spread in W magazine, where she was pictured alongside six stallions and posed for the cover in her riding gear.

See today's top celeb news photos.

Later that year, at the 2005 MTV Europe Awards, Madonna spoke publicly about the accident.

"After I fell off my horse it was amazing to be able to get up and dance," she said, after performing "Hung Up on You" to open the show. "You don't beat singing live...my heart was just pumping out of my chest."