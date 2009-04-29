Entertainment Tonight.

Just two weeks after the judges saved him from elimination, Matt Giraud became the first of the Top 5 to get the boot Tuesday night on "Idol"!

"I'll definitely remember being the cat with nine lives," Matt said, "and it's definitely not the last time you'll see me."

Adam Lambert, one of the judges' favorites, joined Matt in the bottom two, but scored enough votes stay afloat in the competition! So, the remaining four contestants vying for the "Idol" title are Adam, Kris Allen, Allison Iraheta and Danny Gokey.

Also on the results show, guest mentor Jamie Foxx rocked his smash hit "Blame It," and Natalie Cole and former "Idol" winner Taylor Hicks performed as well.