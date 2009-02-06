NEW YORK (AP) -- Miley Cyrus snagged two trophies at last year's Kids' Choice Awards, and now, the teen queen is back for more.

The "Hannah Montana" star received a leading three nominations, including favorite TV actress and favorite female singer.

She is also nominated for favorite voice in an animated movie for her role as Penny in the canine adventure "Bolt."

Her Disney channel series, "Hannah Montana," received a favorite TV show nomination.

Last year, Cyrus won the awards for favorite female singer and favorite TV actress.

The Nickelodeon cable network's 22nd annual awards show is slated to air March 28.