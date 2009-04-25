Entertainment Tonight.

ET has the dish on how Salma Hayek and hubby François-Henri Pinault spent their Saturday afternoon in Venice, the romantic site of their apparent second wedding celebration this weekend.

Sources tell ET that on Saturday, Salma and François-Henri toured the famed opera house Teatro La Fenice. Salma wore a black-and-white striped blouse and dark glasses. Afterward, the couple cruised off on a boat.

On Friday night, the lovebirds threw a star-studded Venetian Masquerade, where guests such as Charlize Theron and boyfriend Stuart Townsend, Woody Harrelson, Edward Norton, illusionist David Blaine and actor Oliver Marinez partied and mingled.

