NEW YORK (AP) -- Prince Harry is playing polo in New York and following in his mother's footsteps by helping raise money for a charity for AIDS orphans.

On the second day of his first official visit to the United States, the 24-year-old prince went to Governors Island in New York Harbor. He's playing in The Veuve Clicquot Manhattan Polo Classic.

Before the match, Harry remembered Princess Diana.

The match will benefit a charity for AIDS orphans in Lesotho, Africa — a cause for which the late princess worked.

The prince set up the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, who also lost his mother at a young age. Harry says that his mother's love for New York City made the occasion "all the more poignant" for him.