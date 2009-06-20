Ryan Seacrest and Lindsay Lohan were spotted out together in Hollywood Thursday night, but it turns out that their meetup was strictly business.

"Met with Lindsay last night about a show idea I have for her…it helps people and gives others a second shot!" Ryan wrote on his Twitter page on Friday, one day after he and the actress went to H.Wood in L.A. "Still putting it all together."

The American Idol host is no stranger to producing. In addition to his radio hosting gig, the star has lent his TV production talents to E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians as well as Brody Jenner MTV show, Bromance.

Lohan also mentioned details of the project on her Twitter page Friday.

"Working on a really great project for television -- I am excited!" she wrote. "Something meaningful like Extreme Home Makeover on ABC… :)"

According to TMZ.com, the premise of the potential series is that real people who are on the wrong track and looking for a second chance are given $1 million to make it happen. Lohan, no stranger to the concept, would likely serve on a panel of judges who hear contestants' stories.