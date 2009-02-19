LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A celebrity Web site has posted a photo it claims shows Rihanna's face with bruises, scratches and swelling from an attack alleged to be at the hands of boyfriend Chris Brown.

The image, posted Thursday by TMZ, shows welts on the woman's forehead above each of her eyebrows, marks on her cheek and around her lips and general swelling. TMZ did not say how it obtained the photo, when it was taken or by whom.

Asked whether it could confirm the photo's origin, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jason Lee said only that the agency hasn't released any images of the woman who accused Brown, and will not release evidence photos.