Aaron Paul Wedding: 'Breaking Bad' Star Marries Lauren Parsekian

Aaron Paul is a married man! The "Breaking Bad" actor tied the knot with Lauren Parsekian on Sunday, May 26, at the Cottage Pavilion at Calamigos Ranch under a grove of trees in Malibu, Calif., a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Paul, 33, and his groomsmen, including "Breaking Bad" costar Bryan Cranston, wore black tuxes with bow ties, an insider tells Us. The bride wore a strapless Cinderella style gown and white boots, and styled her hair down in waves. Her bridesmaids wore cream colored dresses.

Paul tweeted Friday that the wedding festivities were underway. "And so it begins," he captioned a picture of himself and his bride-to-be riding in a car. "Mr. and Mrs. Paul."

On Sunday, Parsekian, co-CEO of Finding Kind Productions, posted a photo of herself getting her hair done for the big day while wearing a white robe. "Wedding time. Did my own make up!" she shared. "And hair by this babe Michael Kanyon Habib."

According to an insider, the couple, who became engaged in January 2012 in Paris, planned a 1920s carnival masquerade, Parisian theme ceremony. "I'm going to try not to be a sobbing mess up there," Paul told Us in July 2012.

Guests were required to wear a masquerade mask at the reception, and dress accordingly. A source told Us that Paul's "Breaking Bad" costars and some cast members from AMC's "Mad Men" were expected to attend. An insider also tells Us that Dita Von Teese was guest.

The reception was held in front of a giant Ferris wheel with carnival games set up in a field. Seating areas were set up with vintage sofas, and featured tea sets and bird cages for decoration.

"It's going to be one hell of a party," an insider told Us. "They couldn't be more in love and are so excited to get married."

