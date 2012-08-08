LONDON (AP) -- British actor Bob Hoskins says he is retiring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

In a statement released Wednesday through his agent, the 69-year-old performer thanked his fans and said he had had a "wonderful career."

The statement said Hoskins was diagnosed with the degenerative nerve condition last fall.

The London actor — a specialist in tough guys with a tender streak — starred in British classics including "The Long Good Friday" and "Mona Lisa" as well as the Hollywood hit "Who Framed Roger Rabbit?"

Earlier this year he was seen as one of the seven dwarves in "Snow White & The Huntsman," starring Kristen Stewart.