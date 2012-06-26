Actors and writers react to the death of writer-director Nora Ephron on Tuesday at age 71:

— "So sad to hear that the brilliant Nora Ephron passed away. Her films already are legendary and her talent will be missed. RIP" — Actress Marlee Matlin

— "Heartbroken about Nora Ephron. CRAZY SALAD one of first books I read as young woman that made me think I could be a writer, too." — Best-selling author Jennifer Weiner, whose books include "Good in Bed" and "In Her Shoes."

— "Nora Ephron always loved a good New York story, and she could tell them like no one else. NYC will miss her very much" — New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

— "R.I.P Nora Ephron. A witty, charming, lovely person." — Actor, writer, director Albert Brooks.

— "I am so sad about Nora Ephron's passing!!! oh what this wonderful woman contributed with her body of work..." — Actress Tracee Ellis Ross.

— "My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Nora Ephron at the news of her passing. Especially to her husband and my friend Nick." — Actor Joe Mantegna.

— "The world has lost a great great woman-- Nora Ephron died tonight and to say she will be missed is putting it mildly." — TV personality-author Suze Orman.

— "When Harry Met Sally is one of my go-to rainy day movies. Thanks to Nora Ephron for making so many people happy. She will be missed." — Actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

— "My heart aches. Nora Ephron. What a tremendous loss. RIP." — Actress Kerry Washington.

— "RIP Nora Ephron brilliant gracious and FUNNY" — Filmmaker Ron Howard.

— "You can settle for reality, or you can go off, like a fool, and dream another dream." â(EURO). Nora Ephron Oh Jeez... you will be missed..RIP XO" — Actress Kirstie Alley.

— "I just heard about Nora Ephron. I'm so sad. A great & prolific writer, a warm & kind soul. Gone just like that." — Comedian-actress Sarah Siverman.

— "RIP Nora Ephron. You will be missed." TV host Kelly Ripa.

— "Auditioned for Nora Ephron 20 yrs ago. Didn't get the part but she sent me a thank you note. I'll always remember that and you, Nora." Actor-comedian Kevin Nealon.

— "`I try to write parts for women that are as complicated and interesting as women actually are.' --Nora Ephron" — writer, director, "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes.

— "RIP Nora Ephron. Insightful, humorous and human writer/director who always knew who she was and expected the same of others." — Actor Lou Diamond Phillips.

— "Very sad about Nora Ephron passing away. She wrote some of my very favorite films and was a huge inspiration. (hash)RIPNORA" Actress Felicia Day.

— "Rest in peace, Nora Ephron--and thank you for creating the girl-culture club so many of us wanted to join." — Glamour magazine editor Cindi Leive.

— "So sad to hear bout Nora Ephron. We did a movie called `Mixed Nuts' when I was 20. She was funny intelligent and loving. One of a kind." — Actress-musician Juliette Lewis.

— "Nora Ephron was devastatingly funny, extremely witty, and was ALWAYS one of the kindest people I have ever met." — Actor Colin Hanks, son of Tom Hanks.