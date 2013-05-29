Entertainment Tonight.

The Voice fans took to Twitter in droves during last night's elimination episode when a live mic caught mentor Adam Levine saying "I hate this country" after he felt America made some particularly poor voting decisions, sending home a Team Levine fave.

The incident can be heard at the 1:14 mark in this video:

After the online hubbub, Levine took to Twitter in an attempt to clear the air with four messages:

joke-noun1. something said or done to provoke laughter or cause amusement, as a witticism, a short and amusing anecdote, or prankish act

— Adam Levine (@adamlevine) May 29, 2013

hu·mor·less(hymr-ls)adj.1. Lacking a sense of humor.2. Said or done without humor

— Adam Levine (@adamlevine) May 29, 2013

light·heart·ed Function: adjective1 : free from care, anxiety, or seriousness : happy-go-lucky 2 : cheerfully optimistic

— Adam Levine (@adamlevine) May 29, 2013

mis·un·der·stand Pronunciation: \(?)mi-?s?n-d?r-'stand\Date: 13th century1 : to fail to understand 2 : to interpret incorrectly

— Adam Levine (@adamlevine) May 29, 2013

Were you offended by Adam's comment?

